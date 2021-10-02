Debut delight for Ollie Crankshaw as Stockport hit back to beat Weymouth

Ollie Crankshaw came off the bench to score the winner on his debut as Stockport beat Weymouth 2-1 at Edgeley Park.

The hosts hit the front just over five minutes before the half-time whistle when Ollie Harfield’s ball into the box rolled to goalkeeper Ethan Ross who missed the ball, leaving Sean Shields to tap into an empty net.

Stockport found their equaliser with around 20 minutes to go after debutant Crankshaw found Macauley Southam-Hales on the overlap and he fired it across for Paddy Madden to finish at the back post.

The visitors completed the turnaround when Crankshaw tapped it over the line in his first appearance since joining from Bradford, after Southam-Hales kept the ball in play and crossed.

Stockport move to within a solitary point off the play-offs after victory as Weymouth drop to 17th.