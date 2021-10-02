Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grimsby go top of the National League after big win over Dover

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:35 pm
Luke Waterfall got two goals for Grimsby against Dover (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby have gone top of the National League after they thrashed Dover 6-0.

The Mariners were 5-0 up at half time with both Luke Waterfall and Ryan Taylor scoring a brace to maintain their 100 per cent home record.

Grimsby had a penalty in the 23rd minute after a foul by Dover goalkeeper Adam Parkes, but Will Bapaga’s shot was saved.

Waterfall put his side in front three minutes later, scoring a header at the back post, and John McAtee doubled the lead in the 31st minute, nudging the ball around Parkes and rolling home.

Dover conceded another penalty in the 33rd minute when Bapaga was tripped and Ryan Taylor converted the spot kick.

Grimsby then added two more goals in the 45th minute, with Bapaga netting the fourth and Taylor got his second before the interval.

Waterfall got his second goal in the 70th minute, heading home a corner to round off a great day for the home side.

