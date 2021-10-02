Grimsby go top of the National League after big win over Dover

Grimsby have gone top of the National League after they thrashed Dover 6-0.

The Mariners were 5-0 up at half time with both Luke Waterfall and Ryan Taylor scoring a brace to maintain their 100 per cent home record.

Grimsby had a penalty in the 23rd minute after a foul by Dover goalkeeper Adam Parkes, but Will Bapaga’s shot was saved.

Waterfall put his side in front three minutes later, scoring a header at the back post, and John McAtee doubled the lead in the 31st minute, nudging the ball around Parkes and rolling home.

Dover conceded another penalty in the 33rd minute when Bapaga was tripped and Ryan Taylor converted the spot kick.

Grimsby then added two more goals in the 45th minute, with Bapaga netting the fourth and Taylor got his second before the interval.

Waterfall got his second goal in the 70th minute, heading home a corner to round off a great day for the home side.