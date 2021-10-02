Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
Sport

Draw Taylor made as George Miller brace earns Walsall point at Exeter

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:37 pm
Walsall manager Matthew Taylor saw his side earn a point at Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Walsall manager Matthew Taylor saw his side earn a point at Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The ‘Matt Taylor derby’ ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw between Exeter and Walsall at St James Park.

It was the first time the two teams had met in the EFL, led by managers with the same name since Bobby Campbells managed Fulham and Bristol Rovers in 1978.

Exeter made a dream start with a goal inside five minutes. Pierce Sweeney delivered a superb cross to the back post and Tim Dieng rose highest to nod in off the upright.

The Saddlers deservedly drew level after 37 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following a tackle by Harry Kite and George Miller drove the ball down the middle as Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson dived to his left.

Exeter made a double change at the break with the visitors in command and were awarded a penalty of their own within four minutes of the restart when Dieng was tripped in the box but Matt Jay smashed his effort against the crossbar.

However, Exeter went back in front after 61 minutes when Nombe latched onto Jevani Brown’s pass and slipped the ball beyond Carl Rushworth and into the net – his third goal in three games.

Walsall hit back with Miller directing a lovely header past Dawson after 70 minutes and while both teams had chances, neither side could find a winner.

