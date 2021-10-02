Fast-starting Salford brush aside Colchester

Salford sealed their first away victory of the season with a deserved 2-0 win at Colchester.

The visitors made a flying start and almost scored in the opening two minutes when Jason Lowe’s header crashed against the bar.

Brandon Thomas-Asante’s header flew just over soon after and Salford did go in front in the 10th minute when Thomas-Asante pounced to score from close range after goalkeeper Shamal George had failed to hold Ash Hunter’s shot.

George pushed away Hunter’s low effort and another Thomas-Asante strike was deflected on to the bar before Salford deservedly doubled their lead in the 25th minute through Tom Elliott, who headed firmly in from Liam Shephard’s cross.

Alan Judge’s free-kick was pushed away by Salford keeper Tom King at full stretch before half-time, while Noah Chilvers dragged a low shot well wide just after the hour as Colchester improved.

George then denied Thomas-Asante, who was sent off in the 88th minute after collecting a second yellow card for a foul, but Salford were already home and dry.