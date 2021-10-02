Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fast-starting Salford brush aside Colchester

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:37 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored and was then sent off for Salford (John Walton/PA).
Salford sealed their first away victory of the season with a deserved 2-0 win at Colchester.

The visitors made a flying start and almost scored in the opening two minutes when Jason Lowe’s header crashed against the bar.

Brandon Thomas-Asante’s header flew just over soon after and Salford did go in front in the 10th minute when Thomas-Asante pounced to score from close range after goalkeeper Shamal George had failed to hold Ash Hunter’s shot.

George pushed away Hunter’s low effort and another Thomas-Asante strike was deflected on to the bar before Salford deservedly doubled their lead in the 25th minute through Tom Elliott, who headed firmly in from Liam Shephard’s cross.

Alan Judge’s free-kick was pushed away by Salford keeper Tom King at full stretch before half-time, while Noah Chilvers dragged a low shot well wide just after the hour as Colchester improved.

George then denied Thomas-Asante, who was sent off in the 88th minute after collecting a second yellow card for a foul, but Salford were already home and dry.

