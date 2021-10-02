Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antoni Sarcevic ends up a winner after eventful afternoon against former club

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:43 pm
Antoni Sarcevic was a winner against his former team (PA)
Antoni Sarcevic scored and conceded a penalty against his former club as Bolton secured a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury.

The Trotters’ skipper, who spent a brief and unhappy spell at Town in 2016, followed a midweek goal at Charlton with an 18th minute opener in the Sky Bet League One contest.

Sarcevic’s superb curling right foot finish was followed five minutes later with an equally impressive strike from top scorer Dapo Afolayan.

Afolayan’s seventh goal of an increasingly promising campaign should have set-up Bolton for a comfortable afternoon.

Instead, Steve Cotterill’s strugglers ensured it was anything but. Ricardo Santos blocked Elliott Bennett’s goalbound effort ,with goalkeeper Joel Dixon beaten, before a result-defining moment after 55 minutes.

Sarcevic tripped Shaun Whalley, only for Dixon to punch away Ryan Bowman’s tame spot-kick, with Santos blocking George Nurse’s follow-up.

Wanderers still laboured to secure their second win in five days. Luke Leahy netted his second goal in three games with a superb 20-yard free-kick after 87 minutes.

However, Bolton held on to leave their visitors anchored in the bottom four.

