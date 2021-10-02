Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
October 3rd 2021
Sport

Aldershot game abandoned due to waterlogged pitch with Wrexham 2-0 up

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:44 pm
Aldershot’s match against Wrexham was abandoned in the second half (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham were denied a chance of picking up three points after their game with Aldershot was abandoned in the 52nd minute due to a waterlogged pitch with the away side 2-0 up.

The visitors hit the front midway through the first period against lowly Aldershot when Jake Hyde hit the back of the net following a Jordan Davies flick on.

Captain Ben Tozer suffered a serious injury and was taken off on a stretcher just five minutes before half-time.

After a lengthy break, Wrexham doubled their advantage deep into first-half added time when Paul Mullin tucked away a penalty after Hyde was brought down in the box.

Seven minutes into the second half the game was brought to a halt when referee Sunny Gill found that the ball was not bouncing, and had no option but to abandon the match.

