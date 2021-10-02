High-flying Forest Green sweep aside Carlisle

League two leaders Forest Green extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a fine 2-0 away win over struggling Carlisle.

Goals from Jamille Matt and Nicky Cadden did the damage as Rovers proved too strong for the Cumbrians.

Jamaican striker Matt fired the visitors into a deserved lead in the 29th minute with his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

Ben Stevenson’s corner avoided everyone and Matt was waiting to fire home at the back post with a sweet finish.

And it got even better for high-flying Rovers just three minutes later as Cadden pounced to double the lead, the Scottish midfielder picking out the bottom right corner with a stunning strike.

Carlisle had chances of their own but lacked a killer instinct and have now not won in their last four league outings.

Brennan Dickenson shot agonisingly wide and Gime Toure wasted excellent chances as the home side’s struggles continued.