Sport Matej Poplatnik brace earns Raith victory By Press Association October 2, 2021, 5:47 pm Liam Dick was Raith's matchwinner (Jeff Holmes/PA) Matej Poplatnik's late double gave Raith Rovers a 3-1 victory at Kilmarnock in the cinch Championship. The Kirkcaldy side, targeting a third win in four away games. led in the 20th minute with Liam Dick's goal. After Jamie MacDonald and Stephen McGinn had wasted chances for Killie, on-loan St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry levelled the scores on his debut for the hosts with 14 minutes remaining. However, on-loan Livingston striker Poplatnik restored the visitors' advantage with eight minutes remaining, before sealing the win in added time. The victory moved Rovers to within two points of their opponents.