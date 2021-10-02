Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull pile the misery on Southend

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:48 pm
The Moors bounced back from a 5-1 loss at Dagenham (David Davies/PA)
Solihull returned to form as they saw off strugglers Southend 2-0 in their Vanarama National League clash at the Autotech Stadium.

The Moors – beaten 5-1 at Dagenham last weekend – went in front on the half-hour when Shrimpers defender Shaun Hobson turned the ball into his own net from Joe Sbarra’s cross.

Defender Jordan Cranston went close to another at the start of the second half as his free-kick came back off the crossbar.

In the 54th minute, Solihull doubled their lead through a penalty from Jimmy Ball after Sbarra had been brought down in the box.

Danny Newton’s shot was cleared off the line before substitute Jamey Osborne sent an effort against the crossbar in stoppage time as Southend – who have not won since their opening match – slumped to a fourth straight defeat.

