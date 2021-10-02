Solihull pile the misery on Southend

Solihull returned to form as they saw off strugglers Southend 2-0 in their Vanarama National League clash at the Autotech Stadium.

The Moors – beaten 5-1 at Dagenham last weekend – went in front on the half-hour when Shrimpers defender Shaun Hobson turned the ball into his own net from Joe Sbarra’s cross.

Defender Jordan Cranston went close to another at the start of the second half as his free-kick came back off the crossbar.

In the 54th minute, Solihull doubled their lead through a penalty from Jimmy Ball after Sbarra had been brought down in the box.

Danny Newton’s shot was cleared off the line before substitute Jamey Osborne sent an effort against the crossbar in stoppage time as Southend – who have not won since their opening match – slumped to a fourth straight defeat.