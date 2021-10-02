Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
Sport

Ollie Banks helps Barrow make Mansfield pay penalty

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:48 pm
Ollie Banks bagged the winner for Barrow at Mansfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ollie Banks bagged the winner for Barrow at Mansfield (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ten-man Mansfield’s winless run in League Two was extended to eight games following a 1-0 defeat at home to Barrow.

Ollie Banks scored an emphatic second-half penalty to wrap up a deserved win for the Bluebirds.

Barrow enjoyed the best of the first-half chances with Josh Kay hitting the crossbar after three minutes.

Patrick Brough saw a header cleared off the line from a Robbie Gotts corner before Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop made a good save from Banks.

Mansfield’s Oli Hawkins had a header cleared off the line by Mark Ellis a minute before the break while Bishop gathered a fierce Joe Grayson shot at the second attempt after 53 minutes.

Barrow took the lead two minutes later when Harry Charsley conceded a penalty after pushing Banks from a corner.

Ozzy Zanzala should have wrapped the game up when he drilled wide from close range after 71 minutes.

Bishop made a good save from Jordan Stevens before Ollie Clarke and Hawkins went close for the hosts.

Farrend Rawson was sent off five minutes in stoppage time for bringing down Josh Gordan when he was the last man.

