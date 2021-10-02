Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlton end six-game search for win with victory against Fleetwood

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:50 pm
Charlton’s Jayden Stockley (right) celebrates scoring their winning goal at Fleetwood (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Jayden Stockley got Charlton’s winner as they ended a run of six games without a victory by beating Fleetwood 2-1.

Jonathan Leko opened the scoring for Charlton with a low drive shortly before the break but Danny Andrew hit a stunning free kick early in the second half.

But Stockley, who had only replaced Josh Davison seven minutes earlier, hit an emphatic winning goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Charlton had deservedly led at the break, having had the better of the chances in the first half, with Charlie Kirk guilty of wasting their best opening by skewing well wide from 12 yards.

Elliot Lee, who had created Kirk’s chance, had the favour returned moments later but he lost his footing just as he was shaping to shoot.

Fleetwood’s best opening of the half saw Harrison Biggins play Callum Camps in behind the defence, but keeper Craig MacGillivary was out quickly to narrow the angle and save.

In the 51st minute, Biggins was fouled 25 yards out and Andrew found the top corner.

The Addicks should have restored their lead when Lee again found Kirk a few yards from goal but he couldn’t make the required connection.

Davison also hit the post from a tight angle as it seemed Charlton’s dominance wouldn’t transfer into three points.

But Stockley pounced on Leko’s pass to slam the winning goal into the roof of the net.

