Dan Mooney edges Altrincham to victory at Dagenham

Dan Mooney scored a last-gasp winner as Altrincham secured a 3-2 Vanarama National League victory at Dagenham.

Josh Hancock levelled for the Robins three minutes from time but Mooney’s strike knocked the Daggers off the top of the National League.

It was a close affair at the start of the game but Altrincham went 1-0 up in the 10th minute through an own goal when the ball deflected off Daggers’ defender Callum Reynolds.

The equaliser came in the 35th minute through Mauro Vilhete who poked home from close range.

Matt Robinson eventually got his goal in the 41st minute after tapping in a rebounded effort.

The Daggers nearly earned a third in the second half when Myles Weston headed at goal but Toby Mullarkey cleared off the line.

Altrincham continued to press with Ryan Colclough and Mooney both coming close, but Hancock found the net with a shot from the edge of the box.

Mooney then found the winner with the last kick of the game knocking the ball past Elliott Justham to seal the three points.