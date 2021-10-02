Rotherham maintain promotion push with victory at Cheltenham

Second half goals from Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green earned Rotherham a convincing 2-0 win at Cheltenham in Sky Bet League One.

Home goalkeeper Scott Flinders, who was born in Rotherham and still lives in the South Yorkshire town, played a major role in shutting out the Millers in the first period.

He made an outstanding save to keep out Michael Smith’s diving header in the 16th minute and then reacted well to push Oliver Rathbone’s powerful effort away 10 minutes later.

Mattie Pollock blocked well to deny on-loan striker Grigg just before the break.

Rotherham always looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Grigg followed up from close range after Flinders could only parry a low shot from Daniel Barlaser, who was teed up by Ben Wiles in the 51st minute.

It was the Sunderland loanee’s third goal of the campaign.

The second was a fine first strike for the club from defender Edmonds-Green, who found the bottom left corner from 22 yards after Cheltenham wasted an opportunity to clear the danger.

Taylor Perry’s late shot was well saved by Viktor Johansson and Cheltenham, who have now lost three in a row, were indebted for Flinders for keeping the score down late on with another smart save to deny Smith.