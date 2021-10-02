Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson on target as Sutton clinch first-ever EFL away win

Sutton claimed their first-ever away win in the EFL with an impressive 2-0 League Two victory at Northampton on Saturday.

Joe Kizzi and Donovan Wilson scored either side of half-time as Matt Gray’s team continued their superb form with a fourth win in five league games.

Wilson’s powerful drive forced a decent early save from Liam Roberts before the same man headed wide later in the half.

Roberts also had to be at full stretch to keep out Richie Bennett’s header, while Danny Rose fired the ball wide in Northampton’s only chance of the first half.

Sutton were by far the better side in the opening 45 minutes and claimed a deserved lead just before half-time when Enzio Boldewijn’s corner was glanced into the net by Kizzi.

And the visitors were in dreamland just 25 seconds into the second half as Wilson emphatically beat Roberts after being slipped through by Bennett.

Sutton remained dominant and could have won by a bigger margin with Alistair Smith and Wilson both close to scoring.