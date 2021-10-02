Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
Sport

Newport begin life after Michael Flynn with comprehensive win over Scunthorpe

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 5:55 pm
Michael Flynn left Newport by mutual consent earlier in the week (Joe Giddens/PA)
Michael Flynn left Newport by mutual consent earlier in the week (Joe Giddens/PA)

Newport’s players paid the perfect tribute to former manager Michael Flynn as they beat Scunthorpe 3-0 at Rodney Parade.

Flynn ended his four-and-a-half-year reign at his hometown club by mutual consent earlier in the week.

He had hoped to make the game his 246th and final one in charge but was denied that chance.

Former assistant Wayne Hatswell stood in as interim manager and saw his players produce their most comprehensive victory of the season.

A free-flowing display condemned the Iron to a fifth game without a win and pushed them to the bottom of the table.

County moved up to 12th, one point off the play-off places, and had debut goals for the club from on-loan Swansea starlet Ollie Cooper and Courtney Baker-Richardson in their victory.

Cooper opened the scoring in the sixth minute as he flicked home a great cross from the right by Cameron Norman.

It remained 1-0 for a further hour before Baker-Richardson fired an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner.

Dom Telford added the third six minutes from time as Scunthorpe ran out of steam.

