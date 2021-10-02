Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

King’s Lynn get back to winning ways with last-gasp Brett McGavin strike

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:07 pm
King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse saw his side snatch the points (Joe Giddens/PA)
King’s Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse saw his side snatch the points (Joe Giddens/PA)

King’s Lynn ended a run of three straight defeats in dramatic fashion as substitute Brett McGavin struck a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory at Maidenhead.

McGavin let fly to seal the points moments after the home side thought they had done enough to earn a draw when Sam Barratt converted a 90th-minute penalty.

Maidenhead, who ended a four-game losing run with victory over Grimsby last week, had taken a fourth-minute lead through Kane Ferdinand.

But two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half turned the game on its head as Malachi Linton equalised then Ross Barrows put the Linnets in front.

Barratt’s spot-kick looked to have broken the visitors’ hearts but there was still time for McGavin, who had only been on the field for a matter of minutes – to seal the points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal