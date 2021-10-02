King’s Lynn get back to winning ways with last-gasp Brett McGavin strike

King’s Lynn ended a run of three straight defeats in dramatic fashion as substitute Brett McGavin struck a stoppage-time winner in a 3-2 victory at Maidenhead.

McGavin let fly to seal the points moments after the home side thought they had done enough to earn a draw when Sam Barratt converted a 90th-minute penalty.

Maidenhead, who ended a four-game losing run with victory over Grimsby last week, had taken a fourth-minute lead through Kane Ferdinand.

But two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half turned the game on its head as Malachi Linton equalised then Ross Barrows put the Linnets in front.

Barratt’s spot-kick looked to have broken the visitors’ hearts but there was still time for McGavin, who had only been on the field for a matter of minutes – to seal the points.