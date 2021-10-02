Sport Morton frustrated as Arbroath score late on to draw at Cappielow By Press Association October 2, 2021, 6:07 pm Cappielow, where Morton drew 2-2 with Arbroath (PA) Morton’s run without a cinch Championship victory was extended to six games after Michael McKenna’s 87th-minute penalty earned Arbroath a 2-2 draw at Cappielow. Arbroath took the lead two minutes before the break when Colin Hamilton headed past his brother Jack in the Morton goal. The hosts quickly restored parity after the break, Gary Oliver turning the ball home from close range. And Morton went ahead in 55th minute as Cameron Blues slotted into the bottom left-hand corner before McKenna struck late on to secure a point for the visitors with three minutes remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick both score twice as Luton thrash Coventry Kevin O’Hara strikes to earn Dunfermline draw against Raith Steve Cooper takes charge for first time as Nottingham Forest draw with Millwall Ayr held to goalless draw by Morton