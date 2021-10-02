Richie Wellens hails Doncaster discipline after win over MK Dons

Richie Wellens hailed the discipline and fighting qualities of his Doncaster side as they bounced back from their midweek thumping to beat high-flying MK Dons 2-1 at the Keepmoat.

Rovers suffered a humbling 6-0 defeat at Ipswich four days earlier courtesy of a worrying second-half capitulation.

But they responded well with goals from Tommy Rowe and Tiago Cukur taking them to only their second league win of the campaign.

“When you suffer a defeat like the one we did, it gets you down,” Wellens said.

“You can lose football matches, but the manner of it was very disappointing.

“But even on the coach on the way back, straight away the whole group was thinking how can we get a result on Saturday?

“Everyone involved at the club, through Thursday and Friday it was all positive, with really good messages and really good training sessions.

“I thought our shape was really good today. Out of possession against them, if you’re not good they’ll cut you open.

“We are two months into our project and they are two or three years into theirs.

“For us to win against one of the more stabilised outfits in the league.

“If you push the Ipswich result aside, the performances have been good and our home form has been strong.

“It’s always a work in progress.

“We learned in midweek that we have a group of players that care and they have shown that with their response.”

MK Dons boss Liam Manning admitted he was thoroughly frustrated with the manner in which his side saw their eight match unbeaten run come to an end.

Manning felt the Dons made mistakes early in the game before failing to make a strong period either side of the break count after Peter Kioso had equalised midway through the first half.

“The run was going to come to an end at some point, that was inevitable,” he said.

“The frustration is more with how it has happened as opposed to the loss itself.

“Frustration is probably the biggest word to sum it up.

“In the second half we started a lot better than we did the first and I think Doncaster only had one shot in the second half which was their goal.

“That is the biggest frustration, to concede it like we did.

“We have to learn, we have to move forward and not make some of the mistakes we have this week – not if we want to win football matches.

“I think that we’ve got goals throughout the team but we lacked a bit of quality in the final third of the pitch today.

“That has come off for us in other games but it wasn’t quite there today.”