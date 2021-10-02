Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hails performance in victory over Dundee

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:17 pm
Callum Davidson was pleased with St Johnstone’s win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson was pleased with St Johnstone’s win (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was satisfied with his side’s dominant performance as they claimed a 3-1 cinch Premiership victory over rivals Dundee at McDiarmid Park.

A Chris Kane brace was the dream start from the home side, who netted within a nine-minute period in their aspiration to claim all three points, before Stevie May killed the game as a contest, 45 seconds after the restart.

Ryan Sweeney added a mere consolation but his goal ended a barren run of five games without a goal for the visitors, who remain bottom as a result.

Davidson’s side enjoyed a lot of joy on the right-hand flank, exposing Dundee at every opportunity, which in turn saw St Johnstone scoring all three goals from that specific side which included two assists from Michael O’Halloran, with the visitors struggling to contain his swift awareness and vision.

Davidson said: “I think some of the football, especially in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the first half was really good.

“I thought the first goal was superb. Shaun Rooney started the build-up finding O’Halloran before finding Chris Kane, who tucked away with a fantastic finish.

“Chris Kane is in the team to score goals and he did that today. I was delighted for him.

“We scored three really good goals which is a positive.

“Dundee were chasing the game in the latter stages which opened up more space for us and I was delighted that we killed the game off before half-time.

“Michael O’Halloran gives you a threat down the right side and it was great that we were able to expose Dundee down that side and we were proactive.

“I know he will come in and cause opposition defences problems and he did that all game, we have been attacking from the left in recent times through David Wotherspoon and Callum Booth so it’s great to see a change in transition.”

Dundee boss James McPake admitted that he felt sorry for fellow coaches Dave Mackay and Martin Hardie, who were in the dugout with McPake sitting a one-match ban following a sending off last weekend against Rangers.

He said: “I felt sorry for Dave, Martin and the coaching staff in what is the same old story.

“After the first goal went in we looked a beaten side afterwards.

“We have a lot to work on in the next fortnight with the aim of putting our predicament right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal