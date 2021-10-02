Nathan Jones satisfied with Luton performance in stalemate with Huddersfield

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left ultimately satisfied with his side’s display as they were held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

After hitting five against Coventry on Wednesday night, there was to be no repeat for the Hatters on this occasion, Amari’i Bell going closest when he struck the post in the first half.

Jones said: “I’m relatively pleased, not with the draw, but with the overall performance.

“I thought we were totally dominant first half and it just shows the respect we’re building now as they’re normally an aggressive side that want to play, want to be possession dominant and we didn’t allow them that.

“We went after that, forced them to kick and I thought we were totally dominant first half, but for a little bit of guile.

“We missed a glorious chance to take the lead and then we probably just didn’t show enough quality in the final third.

“We had 21 crosses in the first half, so just a little bit more guile, but I’m pleased with the levels we’re showing.

“I’ve spoken to people I know on their staff and they were fearful coming here today, so that’s the reputation we’re now building.

“That’s the level of respect we now have and I’m very pleased with that as we’ve shown a great shift again.”

A quiet first half saw Huddersfield’s best two chances when Danny Ward fired off target, while Luton should really have gone into the break ahead as Bell struck the frame of the goal from Harry Cornick’s cross.

After the interval, the Terriers featured more as an attacking force, Danel Sinani’s curling attempt flying inches wide, before he shot straight at goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Harry Toffolo might have won it for the visitors in the closing stages, only to get underneath his attempt.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan said: “I think a point was fair.

“I knew Luton would be playing the first half with a lot of confidence.

“Luton was the better team in the first half and we were much better in the second – so it was a fair result.

“I am happy with the reaction of the team in the second half.

“Both teams had big chances, but it’s true they didn’t make Lee Nicholls work a lot.

“It’s mentally demanding in the Championship. I am pleased – there was a lot of effort in the second half after suffering in the first.

“They were better than us in all aspects in the first half but the second half, the total opposite.

“We were better than them second half. We knew the first half would be a high challenge because they’ve scored a lot of first-half goals.

“We had to suffer more than we wanted to to take a clean sheet first half but second half was better.

“The clean sheet is positive. The conditions and the opponent’s press made it difficult and we didn’t use our moments to break their press and ended up more in our half of the pitch.

“But I have to take the team’s reaction second half as a positive. Without creating a huge amount of chances, we showed an improvement.

“It’s never enough when you don’t create chances but Luton made it complicated for us.”