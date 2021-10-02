Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bolton boss Ian Evatt admits he gave players a half-time ‘roasting’

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:31 pm
Ian Evatt was critical despite a home win (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bolton boss Ian Evatt revealed after the 2-1 Sky Bet League One win over Shrewsbury that he gave his players a half-time dressing down.

Wanderers led 2-0 at the break thanks to quickfire goals from former midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and top goalscorer Dapo Afolayan.

However, Evatt’s frustration grew in the second half as Shrewsbury shrugged off Ryan Bowman’s missed penalty to put the final outcome in doubt with Luke Leahy’s late free-kick.

“We weren’t at our best and we look tired,” said Evatt of a team back on home turf after trips to Sunderland and Charlton.

“But we found a way to win which is what the good teams do. I didn’t enjoy it because I know we can be better. I want better because I strive for perfection.

“We were 2-0 up at half-time and they got an absolute roasting.

“I want them to be brilliant all the time. I have some perspective, it’s not going to be like that all the time.

“But give footballers an inch, they take a mile, so you need to keep on them so they know what is expected.

“However, our work ethic and determination to see the game out was there for all to see.”

However, Evatt admitted: “Shrewsbury were never out of the game because of the way they play.

“They are always going to get opportunities. But when we got 2-0 up it almost became too easy. We thought we had the game done.”

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill said: “Apart from a mad five minutes I thought it was a good performance.

“We conceded goals we worked on in the week because that’s how they score their goals,” he said of curling right foot strikes from Sarcevic and Afolayan after 18 and 23 minutes.

“We even spoke about where they score, down to Sarcevic’s being a top corner shot.

“Their first goal was against the run of play,” added Cotterill. “We should have scored before they scored, after they scored we should have equalised and after they scored their second we could have had four before half-time.

“At half-time, had we been more clinical, it could have been 4-2 to us.

“Anyone can miss a penalty,” he said of Bowman’s failed 55th-minute spot-kick. “Us missing a penalty isn’t down to why we lost that game. No one will get singled out.

“Our goal was bit too late,” he said of Leahy’s consolation. “Had it happened a bit earlier we could have got a head of steam and maybe got an equaliser towards the end.

“I felt the opportunities we carved out were better opportunities (than) from where Bolton got their goals from.”

