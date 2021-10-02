Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kelty Hearts march on with win over Annan

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:49 pm
Kallum Higginbotham struck with 16 minutes left to secure all three points (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Kelty Hearts extend their unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-1 win over Annan to consolidate their position at the top of cinch League Two.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas broke the deadlock with a low strike in the 37th minute, but Tony Wallace had Annan level just before half-time at New Central Park.

The Maroon Machine, though, rallied in the second half and Kallum Higginbotham struck with 16 minutes left when his long-range effort went in off a post.

Stirling remain second after a 2-0 win at Elgin with second-half goals from Martin McNiff and Dale Carrick.

Strugglers Stenhousemuir snatched a 1-1 draw at home against Forfar with a last-minute goal from defender Sean Crighton.

Craig Thomson gave the visitors an early lead, which looked to have been enough for all three points only for Crighton to head in a late leveller for the Warriors.

A first-half goal from Paul Woods was enough to give Stranraer a 1-0 home win over Albion.

