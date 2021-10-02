Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Johnson: I can only apologise to Sunderland fans

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:57 pm
Lee Johnson apologised to Sunderland fans following their heavy defeat (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson apologised to the travelling Sunderland fans after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Pompey in monsoon conditions at Fratton Park.

John Marquis’ double helped Pompey claim their first league win since August 17 to ease the pressure on Johnson’s counterpart Danny Cowley.

Johnson spent much of the second half trying to get the game called off due to a waterlogged pitch but refused to use the elements as an excuse for his side’s dire display.

More than 2,000 fans made the long trek from the north east to the south coast.

A devastated Johnson said: “When the fans travel as far as they did and we put on a first-half show like that, I can only apologise.

“I know about the passion of the fanbase and that is what hurts so much; you want to do well with them.

“We feel that connection at the moment and when we let them down like we did today, they need to know, that hurt a lot.

“From that hurt hopefully we can bounce back. We need to react quickly.

“We didn’t play the conditions well but that is the same for both teams and they played them much better, and we got caught in their traps.

“There is no way I can say the conditions cost us the game because they didn’t, it was the will-to-win that cost us.

“Individually we were poor on the day and there was not enough quality or quality decision-making.

“Unfortunately, the leaders in the group could not lead as well as normal. We have been well beaten and we have to take our medicine.”

Sunderland were without influential midfielder Aiden McGeady but Johnson felt his side still had enough in their armory to produce a better display.

He said: “We cannot hide behind Aiden’s injury. He’s only one player at the end of the day.”

Pompey took the lead in the 19th minute when Marcus Harness rounded off a swift counter-attack with a deflected goal.

Captain Lee Brown made it 2-0 11 minutes before half-time with his third goal of the season, poking home from close range.

The home fans were in dreamland on the stroke of half-time after striker Marquis had touched in a Ronan Curtis free-kick.

Marquis completed his brace in the 61st minute by tucking in the rebound after Sunderland goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffman had kept out his initial effort.

It was a much welcome three points for Cowley, who said: “We needed that, the players needed that, and our wonderful fans needed it.

“It was a really good performance and we started the game with purpose and attacking intent.

“Our energy and pressure on the ball was excellent and that allowed us to get a foothold in the game.

“The difference between this game and others in recent weeks was we took our chances when they came.”

Cowley also mocked Johnson’s attempts to get the game called off.

He said: “I can understand why Sunderland wanted the game abandoned at 3-0 down!

“I didn’t think it was that bad, especially after we gave Joe Morrell some armbands!

“It’s English football, I thought it was great. We anticipated it being like that and prepared for it.

“We couldn’t take so much risk in our own half, but I thought we managed the conditions really well.”

