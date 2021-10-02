Character is key for Alex Revell as Stevenage end winless run

Stevenage boss Alex Revell hailed his side’s character after a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool ended a seven-match winless league run.

Jamie Reid’s 21st-minute stunner was added to by Elliott List’s fifth goal of the season 31 seconds into the second half as the hosts secured a welcome three points.

Revell’s side were thumped 4-0 by Forest Green in their last home outing a fortnight ago and the Boro manager was full of praise for the way his side have responded since.

“The last time we were here was disappointing but the players have come a long way since we lost to Forest Green,” he said.

“We deserved something at Harrogate [a 0-0 draw] and this has been a really positive week. Today the players have shown the grit and the fight to bounce back from the Forest Green defeat.

“I’m really delighted with the win, the clean sheet and character shown.

“The conditions were those you love as a footballer but they were tough to play in and it was about winning the game.

“The first goal is always important, we’ve been affected by conceding early goals. With the chances we created, we could have been out of sight.

“Today was about a clean sheet, fantastic spirit and character and we’ve got something to build on.”

Boro went in front when Reid unleashed a stunning left-foot shot into the top corner and the same player was then denied by Luke Hendrie’s block.

A brilliant double save by Ben Killip kept out List at the end of the first half but there was nothing the keeper could do after the restart when the striker finished nicely.

Pools had created several early chances, Luke Molyneux heading over before Matty Daly and Mark Shelton had goal-bound shots blocked, but were made to pay for their profligacy.

The visitors are now without a win in four and manager Dave Challinor was left in no doubt as to where his side’s problems lie.

“We need to start putting the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“They’ve had two opportunities they’ve put away, we’ve probably had easier chances and not put the ball in the net. That was the difference.

“Our aim was to come out positively for the second half but we conceded from our thrown-in for a really poor goal.

“The disappointing thing for me after that is that we didn’t show enough urgency or desire to get back into the game.

“Too many people abdicated responsibility rather than looked for it. If I’m being honest, only Nicky Featherstone continued to want the ball and be a driving force for us.

“People need to have a look at themselves. We need to deal with adversity.”