Sport Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday's sporting social By Press Association October 2, 2021, 7:57 pm Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Usain Bolt (Bradley Collyer/Martin Rickett/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2. Football The big names were at Old Trafford. Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021 Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend's celebration. Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021 Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe. 👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021 Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton. That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 2, 2021 They said we had to bounce back 👿🅰️+3 pic.twitter.com/fEZJoygwtX— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) October 2, 2021 PERFECT REACTION !! Have a great weekend Blues🔥🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/decyEWd8My— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 2, 2021 Dream Big. pic.twitter.com/36QeRcb9mC— Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) October 2, 2021 BACK ON TRACK 👊🏾💙 Crucial W before the int. break. #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/sXCb59Mn4V— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 2, 2021 YESSSSSSSSSS💥 pic.twitter.com/dDoMTrZpgQ— Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) October 2, 2021 Liverpool wished a happy birthday to two of their Brazilian stars. Sending birthday wishes to two of our Brazilian Reds today! 🇧🇷 🥳 pic.twitter.com/n1ZBkleCad— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2021 James Milner looked forward to a big game. Ready for a big one at Anfield tomorrow 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lVG8pExtbF— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 2, 2021 Boxing Deontay Wilder looked in great shape ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) Then the pair went at it online. This time you won't get up https://t.co/sPlN7HUTv8 pic.twitter.com/vpIKTXjz3W— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 2, 2021 Never forget. https://t.co/bIdixi4JGc pic.twitter.com/u0zltGY06B— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 2, 2021 Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane. 28 years ago was the first time in history that two British-born boxers fought for the world heavyweight title. Honoured to have shared the stage with @frankbrunoboxer 👑 special #bigup to both our #Jamaican #mums 🇯🇲🇬🇧 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JZL4S8tXSU— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) October 2, 2021 Cricket KP bemoaned his yellow streak yet again! That stupid hair in 2005!To help save the rhino from extinction! https://t.co/02mjZoS693— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 2, 2021 Sam Billings made wholesale changes. FPL Wildcard – Active ✅— Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 2, 2021 Rugby League Family affair for Alex Walmsley. Why I do what I do.Thanks for the support all year, what a way to finish our last home game of the season.See you all at the big dance next week ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4BboksUYoq— Alex Walmsley (@engywalmsley) October 2, 2021 Swimming Adam Peaty vowed to give his all on the dancefloor. Onto the Quick Step very soon! A lot of ice, braces, hugs and fun! Not going to lie it's been a hard week learning this dance but I'm going to give everything tonight 🙏🏼 Enjoy 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/tpiJ71TMhv— Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) October 2, 2021