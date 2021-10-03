Conor Coady urges Wolves to continue improving following Newcastle victory

Conor Coady will demand more from Wolves after Hwang Hee-chan’s brace beat Newcastle.

The England defender expects Bruno Lage’s side to keep improving following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Molineux.

Hwang’s goals earned Wolves a third win in four games and first home victory of the season.

Coady said: “It’s huge for us. We said before the game that we wanted to build on last week with a first win at home and we’ve obviously been able to do that.

“I thought the lads were really good, but there’s a lot we’ve got to learn at the end of the game.

“When we’re winning the game, we’ve got to try and manage it better, because the way we managed it, I felt like we were defending at times when we didn’t really need to defend.

“But it’s all about learning and all about getting better and that’s what we’re trying to do every game and we’d rather be doing it while we’re winning as well.”

Hwang opened the scoring after 20 minutes when he linked up with Raul Jimenez and the pair combined again for the winner just before the hour.

It cancelled out Jeff Hendrick’s first-half leveller – just 73 seconds after Francisco Trincao hit the crossbar for the hosts – and Coady is eager to see the strikers’ partnership continue.

“We’re excited and I think everybody associated with our football club is excited too. They’re two phenomenal footballers, but more importantly, they’re brilliant people as well,” he told the club’s official website.

“To see them linking up well in the games is fantastic to see and they’re a pleasure to play with, both of them.”

Second-bottom Newcastle remain winless and also lost Joe Willock to injury in the first half with the midfielder needing a scan during the international break.

“Unfortunately he took a knock to his hip, which he couldn’t carry on with,” said under-pressure boss Steve Bruce. “It looks a sore one.

“Until we have scans, we won’t know the severity of it. We’re disappointed with that as well.

“We will go to work and hopefully the internationals come back well and some of our injured players will come back.”