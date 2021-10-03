Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Tottenham defeat Leicester to move level on points with WSL leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 4:51 pm
Tottenham’s Angela Addison (second left) celebrates scoring their second goal in a 2-0 win at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham joined Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison secured another win for Rehanne Skinner’s side as Tottenham moved level their north London rivals on 12 points from four games.

Williams opened the scoring after 38 minutes, rifling the ball past Leicester keeper Kirstie Levell from inside the box.

Leicester, who appointed former striker Emile Heskey as the club’s head of women’s football development earlier this week, struggled to fashion clear-cut chances against compact opponents.

Tottenham clinched victory two minutes from time when Rosella Ayane and Williams combined for Addison to slot home.

Manchester City’s difficult start to the season continued as West Ham claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Last season’s runners-up have won only once in their opening four games and are now nine points off the pace.

West Ham took a 38th-minute lead through Dagny Brynjarsdottir’s far-post header.

City’s Ellen White had a goal ruled out for offside and Laura Coombs struck the post before Yui Hasegawa’s injury-time stunner secured the points for the visitors.

Everton won 3-0 at Reading with Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner all on target before half-time.

Izzy Christiansen’s second-half spot-kick and rebound was saved by Grace Moloney as Reading prevented any further damage.

