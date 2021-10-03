Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021
Queen’s Park return to League One summit after draw with Montrose

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 5:13 pm
Queen’s Park and Montrose drew 1-1 in Scottish League One (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Queen’s Park returned to the top of the Scottish League One table but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Montrose.

Luca Connell’s free-kick against the bar was the closest either side came in the first half, and it was the hosts who took the lead in the 54th minute when Michael Doyle’s chip found Connor Smith, and he slotted in after going around the goalkeeper.

But Montrose only had to wait 14 minutes to equalise, Cammy Ballantyne squaring the ball across the face of goal, where Lewis Milne applied the finishing touch.

Queen’s Park, who are still unbeaten this season, lead Cove Rangers on goal difference, while Montrose stay sixth.

