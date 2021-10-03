Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Park Ji-sung urges Man Utd fans to stop singing offensive song in his honour

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 6:05 pm
Ji-Sung Park (right) has appealed to Manchester United fans to stop a song which contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea (Dave Thompson/PA)
Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has appealed to the club’s fans to stop singing a song which contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea.

Park was a huge crowd favourite during his time at United between 2005 and 2012 and fans sang a song in his ‘honour’, which includes a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat.

The song is still heard at Old Trafford nine years after he left the club and the now-retired Park has spoken about it, saying he wants to educate supporters about why the words are hurtful to him and his compatriots.

Park, 40, said he had been prompted to speak out after hearing United fans singing the song at Molineux last month when Wolves unveiled South Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan.

“I’m really sorry for him to hear that,” Park told the UTD podcast.

“I know that United fans don’t mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word (dog meat), which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.”

Park made over 200 United appearances after joining from PSV Eindhoven and was part of four Premier League title-winning squads, as well as being a Champions League winner in 2008.

He also won 100 caps for South Korea and played at three World Cups in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

“That particular word is very discomforting for Korean people, and I really feel very sorry for the younger players who heard that kind of song,” Park added.

“In Korea, things have changed a lot.

Park Ji-sung joined Manchester United in 2005 and was a crowd favourite in his seven years at Old Trafford (PA)

“It is true that historically we have eaten dog meat but these days, particularly the younger generation, they really hate it. The culture has changed.

“I really request the fans to stop singing that word.

“It causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear that song. It’s time to stop.

The Premier League club has backed Park, saying: “Manchester United fully supports Ji-sung’s comments and urges fans to respect his wishes.”

