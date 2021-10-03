James Wade wins sudden death thriller against Damon Heta with bullseye finish

James Wade produced a brilliant bullseye finish to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Two-time champion Wade checked out on 121 to beat Australian Damon Heta in a sudden death decider.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

𝗪𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗔 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥! James Wade nails the bull for a 121 checkout to win a deciding leg against Damon Heta! pic.twitter.com/nKELTNBeTr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 3, 2021

But missed doubles cost him dear and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set decider and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg in the most dramatic fashion.

Daryl Gurney was an early casualty (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Daryl Gurney, the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it,” Smith said.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1 and Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0.