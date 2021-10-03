Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Wade wins sudden death thriller against Damon Heta with bullseye finish

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 9:59 pm
James Wade won a thriller to reach the second round (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
James Wade produced a brilliant bullseye finish to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Two-time champion Wade checked out on 121 to beat Australian Damon Heta in a sudden death decider.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

But missed doubles cost him dear and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set decider and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg in the most dramatic fashion.

Daryl Gurney was an early casualty
Daryl Gurney was an early casualty (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Daryl Gurney, the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it,” Smith said.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1 and Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0.

