Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer out of Wales squad

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 9:43 am
Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer (PA)
Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer (PA)

Defensive duo Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Lockyer have withdrawn from the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Sheffield United’s Norrington-Davies and Lockyer of Luton have been replaced by Will Vaulks of Cardiff and Swansea’s Ben Cabango.

Cabango, 21, has been capped three times by Wales having made his senior debut last September while Vaulks has six caps and spoke earlier this year about his disappointment at been omitted from the squad.

Wales will face the Czechs in Prague on Friday before heading to Tallinn to take on Estonia next Monday.

They are without Gareth Bale, who has a hamstring injury, but Aaron Ramsey is back in the squad while Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas was called up for the first time last week.

These two matches could be crucial to Wales’ hopes of qualifying, with Rob Page’s side sitting in third place in Group E, level on points with the Czech Republic.

