Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Frank Warren says Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury is ‘still a massive fight’

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 11:19 am Updated: October 4, 2021, 11:31 am
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (Zac Goodwin/Bradley Collyer/PA)
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (Zac Goodwin/Bradley Collyer/PA)

Anthony Joshua could still fight Tyson Fury despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, according to Frank Warren.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO crowns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk, seemingly scuppering a domestic dust-up with WBC titlist Fury that would have had all four major belts on the line.

Fury will defend his title for the first time against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy clash in Las Vegas on Saturday, but if the Briton is successful then co-promoter Warren believes a bout against Joshua could be arranged.

“If Tyson wins the fight we’ll sit down,” Warren told BBC Sport. “There’s a few options there. Usyk would be a massive fight. The Joshua fight is still a massive fight.

Tyson Fury, left, will fight Deontay Wilder for a third time this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury, left, will fight Deontay Wilder for a third time this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I do believe the public buys into that fight even if AJ isn’t champion. If he did fight Tyson he would have a lot to prove and I do think the public would buy into it.”

Joshua is expected to take on Usyk again early next year after the Ukrainian’s team confirmed last week a rematch clause had been activated in principle, while Fury is targeting a homecoming fight after Wilder.

It has been three years since Fury last fought in the UK – when he outpointed Francesco Pianeta in Belfast – and his showdown against Wilder this weekend will be his fifth successive bout in the United States.

“There’s no (Americans) out there for him to fight,” Warren added. “I think he’ll be back here which will be a great homecoming.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]