Leyton Orient and Mansfield fined for melee

Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been fined £1,000 by the Football Association following a confrontation during their League Two clash last month.

The goalless draw saw Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players.

A statement via FA Spokesperson on Twitter said: “Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been fined £1,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 and accepting the standard penalty.

“Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour in the 84th minute of their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday 25 September 2021.”