Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, October 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leicester have ‘a lot to learn’ after difficult start – Harvey Barnes

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 3:22 pm
Harvey Barnes believes there is more to come from Leicester (John Walton/PA)
Harvey Barnes believes there is more to come from Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Harvey Barnes insists Leicester will kick on after the international break having started the season slowly.

The Foxes let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace on Sunday and are without a Premier League win since August.

Brendan Rodgers’ side sit 13th in the table and have also taken just one point from their opening two Europa League group matches.

But Barnes has backed the FA Cup holders to quickly address their form.

“I think we know we’ve got a lot to learn from the past few weeks where we’ve had a few tough results and there’s been a few games where we’ve got ourselves ahead,” he told the club’s official website.

“We let that slip and lost points, so for us it’ll be about learning from our mistakes in the next few weeks. We’ve got the international break now, and then we’ll regroup and look to kick on.

“We’re bitterly disappointed, really, with the (Palace) result. We got ourselves into a really good position, two goals up.

“We were playing some good football, creating good chances and we were clinical with the goals.

“Of course, in the second half, defensively we weren’t good enough.

“We allowed them to get too many chances and we didn’t defend the box well enough as a team.”

Palace responded well to falling behind to first-half goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira’s substitutions paid off as Michael Olise came off the bench to score his first goal for the club before Jeffrey Schlupp followed suit, heading in the equaliser against his former side.

And Schlupp believes Palace are starting to see the benefits of their new playing style under Vieira.

“You can see from the way the team performs, how we’re transitioning to a possession-based team,” Schlupp said.

“We’re playing in defence, we’re playing out from the back.

“We’re playing through the midfield, and obviously we’re trying to get behind teams.

“We’re doing that well, but obviously it’s still early on. We knew we had a long task ahead of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal