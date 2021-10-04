Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I couldn’t afford to dwell on Man United departure, says Lille’s Angel Gomes

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 4:05 pm
Angel Gomes is in the England Under-21 squad for the first time. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Angel Gomes insisted he had to forget any Manchester United heartbreak to succeed at Lille.

The 21-year-old has earned his first England Under-21 call-up for the Euro 2023 qualifiers with Slovenia and Andorra following his form in France.

He joined Lille in 2020 after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract and spent last season on loan at Boavista, scoring six goals in 30 appearances.

Attacking midfielder Gomes has played eight times for Lille, last season’s Ligue 1 champions, this term and admitted he needed to move on quickly from United.

“I wouldn’t say I doubted myself, but there were times when you’d get upset and think back. In football there is no time for that,” he said.

“You are leaving your home and that was the most difficult thing, knowing you are not going to be there any more.

“For me it was getting it out of your head and seeing the new challenge in front and tackling that.

“Leaving the club you have grown up at and have been raised at is always difficult. There was a lot of pressure and a lot of negativity which came from that.

“It’s my job as a professional and a young player to be able to deal with that and continue doing what I’ve been raised to do – which is play football.

“My main focus was to show that on the pitch and leave the media and other things which come with it to the side.”

Gomes was the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Premier League and was the youngest United player since Duncan Edwards in 1953 to make his debut when he played against Crystal Palace aged 16 years and 263 days in May 2017.

He also won the Under-17 World Cup with England four years ago and has been called up by Under-21 boss Lee Carsley for Thursday’s Group G trip to Slovenia before Monday’s game in Andorra.

Gomes said: “The standards and the quality has always been there. I have played with these guys from 15 or 16 and we have always had the drive to be in the position we are in now.

“When I have been around the guys I always expected this to happen. We always predicted this and we wanted this.

“To be back is amazing and to have the opportunity is something I have been working on for the last couple of years.”

