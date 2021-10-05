Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Chargers snap Las Vegas Raiders’ unbeaten run

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 5:49 am
The Las Vegas Raiders’ undefeated start to the season was snapped during Monday night football courtesy of a trio of touchdown throws from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (Ashley Landis/AP)
The Las Vegas Raiders’ undefeated start to the season ended on Monday night courtesy of a trio of touchdown throws from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Raiders were riding high at 3-0 when they travelled across the desert to Inglewood, California, before lightning strikes forced their game to be delayed by some 35 minutes.

Herbert did not take long to get moving, with the second-year signal-caller connecting with tight end Donald Parham Jr on a four-yard pass after less than seven minutes of the first quarter.

Jared Cook leapt high to haul in a Herbert 10-yarder just inside the end zone in the second quarter while running back Austin Ekeler headed to the corner minutes later to catch a ball from his quarterback that had the hosts up 21-0, following three successful conversions from Tristan Vizcaino, at the half.

The Raiders’ offensive line was shredded by the Chargers’ pass-rush before the big break but muscled up when they returned, with Derek Carr managing to complete nine of 10 passes in the second half including two throws for score in the third quarter.

A 10-play, 58-yard drive which ended with Ekeler scoring from an 11-yard run with five minutes left was successfully converted by Vizcaino to make the score 28-14 to the hosts, who moved to 3-1 with the victory over their AFC West rivals.

