Marvin Bartley indicates he will not apologise for tweet on Kamara racist abuse

Scottish Football Association equality advisor Marvin Bartley has indicated that he will not apologise for a Twitter post that sparked anger in the Czech Republic following Rangers’ Europa League defeat away to Sparta Prague last Thursday.

After Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a 10,000 crowd consisting overwhelmingly of schoolchildren, the Livingston assistant manager tweeted a photo of decaying strawberries along with the words: “The worst thing about the scenes in Prague last night is that I’m not shocked in the slightest!

“In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they’re behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage. What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit.”

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was racially abused in Prague last week (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, who summoned the British Ambassador to relay his feelings to Scottish football’s governing body, called this week for the SFA to apologise and distance themselves from Bartley’s comments.

While it remains to be seen how the SFA will respond, Bartley – who has been at the forefront of the fight against racism in recent years – has made his stance clear.

On his Instagram story, he posted a screenshot of Sky Sports’ story about Kulhanek demanding an apology with a segment of the song “This is Me” by Keala Settle playing in the background.

The section of the tune Bartley posted has the lyrics: “Look out ’cause here I come, and I’m marching on to the beat I drum, I’m not scared to be seen, I make no apologies, this is me.”