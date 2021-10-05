Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Marvin Bartley indicates he will not apologise for tweet on Kamara racist abuse

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 11:29 am Updated: October 5, 2021, 1:07 pm
Marvin Bartley’s tweet has sparked anger in the Czech Republic (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Scottish Football Association equality advisor Marvin Bartley has indicated that he will not apologise for a Twitter post that sparked anger in the Czech Republic following Rangers’ Europa League defeat away to Sparta Prague last Thursday.

After Ibrox midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a 10,000 crowd consisting overwhelmingly of schoolchildren, the Livingston assistant manager tweeted a photo of decaying strawberries along with the words: “The worst thing about the scenes in Prague last night is that I’m not shocked in the slightest!

“In no way is this the fault of the CHILDREN because they’re behaving in a way they see adults do/encourage. What chance do they have when placed in a bowl with rotten fruit.”

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was racially abused in Prague last week (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, who summoned the British Ambassador to relay his feelings to Scottish football’s governing body, called this week for the SFA to apologise and distance themselves from Bartley’s comments.

While it remains to be seen how the SFA will respond, Bartley – who has been at the forefront of the fight against racism in recent years – has made his stance clear.

On his Instagram story, he posted a screenshot of Sky Sports’ story about Kulhanek demanding an apology with a segment of the song “This is Me” by Keala Settle playing in the background.

The section of the tune Bartley posted has the lyrics: “Look out ’cause here I come, and I’m marching on to the beat I drum, I’m not scared to be seen, I make no apologies, this is me.”

