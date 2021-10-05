Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Curran out of England’s T20 World Cup squad due to back injury

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 1:03 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 1:10 pm
Sam Curran is out of England’s Twenty20 squad through injury (Nigel French/PA)
England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a lower back injury.

Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals and a scan later revealed the injury.

He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans before the England and Wales Cricket Board’s medical team review the injury later this week.

Curran’s brother, Tom, has been drafted into England’s squad for the T20 World Cup, while the duo’s Surrey team-mate Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve.

The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until October 16 after completing a mandatory quarantine period.

They will head to their tournament base in Dubai next Saturday before starting their campaign on October 23 against the West Indies.

England, who also share a group with Australia, South Africa and two first-round qualifiers, will play warm-up matches against India, on October 18, and New Zealand two days later.

England T20 World Cup squad: E Morgan (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, S Billings, J Buttler, T Curran, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, T Mills, A Rashid, J Roy, D Willey, C Woakes, M Wood.

Reserves: R Topley, L Dawson, J Vince.

