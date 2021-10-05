Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Central defender Liam Gordon signs a new contract with St Johnstone

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 7:29 pm
Liam Gordon has signed a new deal for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Gordon has signed a new contract with St Johnstone that takes him up until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old central defender has been a regular for the Perth club for three years and played a vital role in last season’s domestic cup double success.

Gordon, who joined his hometown club from Hearts in 2015, told the St Johnstone’s official website: “This is a great day for my family and I.

“We’ve been talking about a new deal in the background for a couple of weeks and it’s great to get it over the line.

“St Johnstone is a big part of my life and I’m so proud to have signed this new contract.

“I’d like to thank the chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd (head of football operations) for giving me this deal.

“It’s also great credit to the manager and his staff for the improvement in my game in the past 12 months.

“They work hard with all of us on the training ground every day and we reap the benefits.

“I absolutely love it here and look forward to spending the next chunk of my career at McDiarmid Park as a St Johnstone player. This is a special place to be.”

Manager Callum Davidson said: “I am really pleased Liam has pledged his future to the football club.

“Liam is a talented footballer and gives his all every day in training and on the park in competitive games. He was an integral part of our success last season.

“Getting Liam to sign is another (contract) is indication we are continuing to head in the right direction and we’ll look to a couple more of the players to sign new contracts in the not too distant future.”

