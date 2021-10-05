Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Botham questions England’s desire to play ‘ultimate test’ in Australia

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 8:05 pm
Ian Botham suggested some England players do not fancy the challenge of an Ashes series (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ian Botham has questioned the desire of some England players to play in this winter’s Ashes, suggesting they “don’t fancy the ultimate test”.

The five-Test series is in doubt due to the strict coronavirus restrictions in Australia, with captain Joe Root one of the players who has yet to commit to going on the tour.

Discussions have been held between the ECB and Cricket Australia over entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions England will face Down Under, with the players set to make a decision by the end of the week.

Serial Ashes winner Botham believes some England players could be hiding behind the Covid-19 issue.

Several England players have expressed concerns over coronavirus restrictions in Australia
“It’s the ultimate test and — I don’t know — I start to wonder maybe if some of these guys don’t fancy the ultimate test,” Botham, 65, told the Daily Telegraph.

“You have to start to worry about it. Playing for England is the ultimate. To play Test cricket for England is the ultimate and to play against Australia in Australia, and win, is magnificent.

“I just wish that we could actually put a positive spin on something and my positive spin is: ‘Let’s get out there, let’s see if we can beat the best in their own backyard.’ Because Australia don’t lose very often in their own backyard.

“I suggest it’s a challenge and if I was in their boots, I’d already have my bags packed.”

Australia currently hold the urn after a 2-2 draw in England in 2019, with the first Test due to start in Brisbane on December 8.

