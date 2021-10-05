Ten-man Grimsby remain top after holding off Altrincham fightback

Ten-man Grimsby hung on to beat Altrincham 3-2 and stay top of the National League.

Will Bapaga was sent off in the second half with the Mariners 3-0 ahead, but they were able to see the game out despite goals from Dan Mooney and Jake Moult.

Bapaga got the opener for Grimsby in the 27th minute after smashing Ryan Taylor’s cross into the roof of the net.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 48th minute through Taylor and Harry Clifton netted the third in the 55th.

Two minutes later the Mariners were reduced to 10 men after Bapaga was shown a second yellow card and the Robins took advantage when Mooney scored in the 65th minute.

Altrincham scored another in the 74th minute after Moult found the net from a Ryan Colclough corner.