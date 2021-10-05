Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Grimsby remain top after holding off Altrincham fightback

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:01 pm
Harry Clifton netted for Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Clifton netted for Grimsby (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ten-man Grimsby hung on to beat Altrincham 3-2 and stay top of the National League.

Will Bapaga was sent off in the second half with the Mariners 3-0 ahead, but they were able to see the game out despite goals from Dan Mooney and Jake Moult.

Bapaga got the opener for Grimsby in the 27th minute after smashing Ryan Taylor’s cross into the roof of the net.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 48th minute through Taylor and Harry Clifton netted the third in the 55th.

Two minutes later the Mariners were reduced to 10 men after Bapaga was shown a second yellow card and the Robins took advantage when Mooney scored in the 65th minute.

Altrincham scored another in the 74th minute after Moult found the net from a Ryan Colclough corner.

