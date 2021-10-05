Kane Smith and Scott Boden fire Boreham Wood up to second

Boreham Wood moved up to second in the National League after beating Torquay 2-0.

Kane Smith’s first-half strike and Scott Boden’s penalty were enough to earn the three points for Wood.

Boreham had a chance in the 28th minute when a deflection found Boden at close range, but he volleyed over the bar.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute as Smith fired a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Torquay conceded a penalty one minute into the second half after Tyrone Marsh was brought down in the box and Boden converted from the spot.

Tom Lapslie had a chance to score for the Gulls but was unable to reach the ball at the far post to tap home.

Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore made some crucial saves to deny Torquay in the final minutes.