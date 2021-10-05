Sport Solihull climb the table following goalless draw away to Wealdstone By Press Association October 5, 2021, 10:06 pm The Moors moved up in the table despite drawing (Isaac Parkin/PA) Solihull edged up into the top seven of the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale. The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal. At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break. Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over. Wealdstone, beaten 5-0 against Torquay on Saturday, continued to press and Jay Bird saw his shot deflected over before Umerah sent a late chance straight at the Solihull keeper. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woking continue climb up National League with narrow victory against Dagenham Yeovil and Maidenhead play out goalless stalemate Solihull pile the misery on Southend Norwich claim first point of season in drab draw at Burnley