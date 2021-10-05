Solihull climb the table following goalless draw away to Wealdstone

Solihull edged up into the top seven of the Vanarama National League after a goalless draw against Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale.

The Moors went close in the 12th minute when left-back Jordan Cranston sent the ball in, where Andrew Dallas touched it onto the post and back across the face of the goal.

At the other end, Josh Umerah sent a diving header goalwards, which Solihull keeper Ryan Boot had to be alert to pull off a reaction save and then denied the Stone striker again just before the break.

Umerah remained a threat following the restart and sent a long-range effort just over.

Wealdstone, beaten 5-0 against Torquay on Saturday, continued to press and Jay Bird saw his shot deflected over before Umerah sent a late chance straight at the Solihull keeper.