Ten-man Halifax hit back from two goals down to stun Notts County

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:08 pm
Matty Warburton completed a brilliant comeback for Halifax (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ten-man Halifax produced a stirring comeback to come from 2-0 down to beat Notts County 3-2.

The Magpies were in total control, having gone into a 2-0 lead and then seen home defender Tom Bradbury sent off on the hour.

Ruben Rodrigues put them ahead after 30 minutes as he got to the ball before stranded Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson and converted into an empty net from 40 yards.

The game then appeared to go from the Shaymen in a three-minute spell after the break.

County doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Alex Lacey nodded a Callum Roberts cross into the bottom corner and then Bradbury was dismissed for raising his hands to Rodrigues.

But Pete Wild’s side rallied and Jordan Slew got the hosts back in it with 12 minutes to go, crashing in a 25-yard stunner before Billy Waters levelled in the 86th minute as he slotted home.

Matty Warburton won it in the 10th minute of time added on, curling home to complete a brilliant comeback.

