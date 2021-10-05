Sport Barnet remain unbeaten under caretaker boss Dean Brennan By Press Association October 5, 2021, 10:16 pm Barnet are unbeaten in three matches (Isaac Parkin/PA) Barnet continued their unbeaten run under caretaker boss Dean Brennan with a 1-1 draw at King’s Lynn. The Bees had won one and drawn one since Harry Kewell was sacked and they made a good start in Norfolk. Joe Widdowson put them ahead in the fourth minute, turning home Rob Hall’s corner. But the hosts levelled midway through the first half as Michael Clunan fired home from the edge of the area. King’s Lynn could have won it after the break but Sam Sargeant saved Gold Omotayo’s penalty, with Ross Barrows missing the rebound. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Nathan Ferguson’s goal end winless run as Southend defeat Eastleigh Ten-man Halifax hit back from two goals down to stun Notts County Dover shot down again in bid for first league victory European champions Italy on the hunt for more silverware in Nations League