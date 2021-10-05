Barnet remain unbeaten under caretaker boss Dean Brennan

Barnet continued their unbeaten run under caretaker boss Dean Brennan with a 1-1 draw at King’s Lynn.

The Bees had won one and drawn one since Harry Kewell was sacked and they made a good start in Norfolk.

Joe Widdowson put them ahead in the fourth minute, turning home Rob Hall’s corner.

But the hosts levelled midway through the first half as Michael Clunan fired home from the edge of the area.

King’s Lynn could have won it after the break but Sam Sargeant saved Gold Omotayo’s penalty, with Ross Barrows missing the rebound.