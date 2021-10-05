Four consecutive wins for Bromley

Bromley earned their fourth National League win in a row after beating Weymouth 3-0.

Michael Cheek, Chris Bush and James Alabi got the goals for the sixth-placed Ravens, with the result seeing Weymouth drop one point above the relegation zone.

Cheek opened the scoring for Bromley in the 10th minute, heading home a Corey Whitely cross at the back post.

Joe Partington nearly got himself on the scoresheet minutes later but saw his headed effort saved by Ross Fitzsimons.

Towards the end of the half Bradley Ash had a chance for the Terras after linking up with Brandon Goodship but his shot flew wide.

A close-range shot from Bush added a second for Bromley just before half-time.

Alabi wrapped the win up with his second goal in two games for the hosts in the 77th minute after poking home a cross from Cheek.