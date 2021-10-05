Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paul Mullin hits a late leveller as Wrexham take a point against Chesterfield

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:24 pm
Paul Mullin’s late header secured the Dragons a point (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Paul Mullin’s late header secured the Dragons a point (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Paul Mullin’s late goal saw Wrexham fight back to draw 1-1 against Chesterfield in their Vanarama National League clash at the Racecourse Ground.

The Spireites, looking to keep themselves in the promotion shake-up, took an early lead in the fifth minute when Jeff King’s free-kick was headed on by Gavin Gunning for Fraser Kerr to knock the ball in.

Kabongo Tshimanga had a great chance to add a second shortly before half-time after he was brought down in the penalty area by Dragons keeper Robert Lainton – only to see his spot-kick saved.

Wrexham eventually got themselves back on level terms with just seven minutes left when Mullin headed in from a long throw.

Chesterfield had George Carline taken off on a stretcher during the closing stages, before Mullin’s close-range effort smashed against the crossbar in stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal