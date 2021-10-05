Woking continue climb up National League with narrow victory against Dagenham

Woking continued their push up the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win over Dagenham at Kingfield.

The Cardinals, chasing a third straight win, made a bright start and Tahvon Campbell pulled his shot wide after being picked out by Max Kretzschmar.

Midfielder Kretzschmar was then tripped in the penalty area by Mohammed Sagaf and got up to convert the spot-kick himself to give Woking the lead in the 30th minute.

Dagenham went close to an equaliser just before half-time as Will Wright sent a free-kick against the underside of the crossbar, with the referee ruling the ball had not bounced down over the line.

Early in the second half, Sagaf fired just wide before Daggers midfielder Joey Jones saw his volley cleared off the line following a free-kick.

Woking, though, held firm as they moved up to within a point of the play-off places, while Dagenham drop to fourth following a third defeat in the last four games.