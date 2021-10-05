Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tino Livramento reaping benefits after making ‘hard decision’ to leave Chelsea

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 10:33 pm
Tino Livramento played his first competitive game at Stamford Brige on Saturday (Tess Derry/PA)
Tino Livramento played his first competitive game at Stamford Brige on Saturday (Tess Derry/PA)

Tino Livramento has acknowledged he needed to leave Chelsea for the good of his career.

The 18-year-old right-back has starred for Southampton since his £5million summer switch from the Blues.

He played his first competitive game at Stamford Bridge in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat on Saturday, winning the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted.

Livramento is now with England Under-21s ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovenia and knows leaving his boyhood club was the right move.

He said: “I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then (playing Premier League football) wouldn’t have happened as quick as it has now. I wouldn’t say I have any regrets but it would have been nice (to have played for Chelsea).

“I had to think what was best for me. Being young, I’ve always wanted to just play first-team football as soon as possible.

“It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they’ve always looked after me.

“I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game. Saturday was a bit weird but I just enjoyed it that bit more playing against Chelsea and people I have trained against.

“I had a season ticket there for three years and my dad and brother still go – my brother is still a Chelsea fan.

“You watch games there and coming through the academy I played a few youth games there on the pitch but nothing compares to a full packed-out Premier League game. It just felt a bit weird being on the other side.

“I’ll never have a bad word to say about how they treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It’s probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop.”

Livramento is among a talented group of English right-backs, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker high-class competition for a spot in the senior side.

“They all complement each other so well, they’re all so good at what they do individually that it is so hard to pick one to start every game,” Livramento added.

“They all have different qualities and it is inspiring looking up to them, especially someone like Reece who was at Chelsea and has done really well, played his games now, made that step up to the seniors and hasn’t looked back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal