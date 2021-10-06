Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Thomas Tuchel leads charge to keep Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 7:18 am
Antonio Rudiger and Bernd Leno (John Walton/ Frank Augstein/PA)
What the papers say

Thomas Tuchel wants to head off Tottenham’s interest in Antonio Rudiger by having Chelsea offer the centre-back a new deal, according to the Express. The paper says the manager is pushing for a better offer to be made to the 28-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expires next summer, following the Germany defender’s rejection of the Blues’ first offer.

Rudiger’s international team-mate Bernd Leno‘s struggles at Arsenal could reportedly impact upon his future in international football. The 29-year-old has become the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper after the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Daily Star citing Fussball.News as reporting Leno may now drop out of the picture for his country, prompting fears an exit from the Emirates is likely.

The Premier League is said to be calling to young Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. Talk that the 21-year-old may end up at Arsenal or Tottenham is sure to grow louder, the Evening Standard reports, with his current club Fiorentina saying he has rejected a new contract to stay in Florence.

Despite the rumours of his pending departure, Kylian Mbappe could be staying at Paris St Germain. The club’s director Leonardo is quoted in the Sun as criticising the “lack of respect” shown by Real Madrid in their pursuit of the French World Cup winner, who has previously said leaving Paris is “the next logical step” in his career.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bremer: TeamTalk says Calciomercato have reported Manchester United and Manchester City have joined Liverpool in the race for the 24-year-old Torino defender.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana
Serie A could be the next destination for Andre Onana (Michael Regan/PA)

Andre Onana: Cameroon’s goalkeeper is ready to leave Ajax as a free agent next year and move to Inter Milan, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Weston McKennie: Tottenham and West Ham’s chances of signing the American midfielder, 23, have surged with Juventus ready to let him leave, according to TeamTalk.

